



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League, Pittsburgh’s high school varsity hockey league, has announced the cancellation of the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

“The PIHL regretfully must announce that the remainder of its 2019-20 season is now canceled,” the league said in a statement. “This includes all unplayed games in the Varsity playoffs. Thank you to all of the players, coaches, managers, administrators, and game staff for their valuable contributions to another great year of high school hockey in the PIHL.”

As it stood, the Penguins Cup Playoffs were into the semifinals.

In the Class AAA Division, North Allegheny, Pine Richland, Seneca Valley, and Peters Township remained.

In the Class AA Division, Mars, Baldwin, Hempfield, and Greater Latrobe remained.

And lastly, for Class A Division, North Catholic, Thomas Jefferson, Kiski, and Indiana remained in the playoffs.

This announcement comes just about over a month after the PIAA officially canceled spring sports.