PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The coronavirus pandemic has caused people host parades throughout the area, but on Sunday a different kind of parade was held.

In the Hill District “Promote The Vote” was a parade aimed at getting out the vote for the upcoming June 2 primary in Pennsylvania.

The focus was on the black community and stressing that Pennsylvania now has no-excuse vote-by-mail.

“So we’re encouraging people to get it in,” said Rick Adams of the Western Pennsylvania Black Political Assembly. “It’s a two-step process. You got to mail in and ask for the ballot and that has to be in by May 26, 8:00 p.m. no postmark now. You got to have it in the office.”

Tomorrow is the deadline to register for the election and registration can be found online at this link.

