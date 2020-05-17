PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The coronavirus pandemic has caused people host parades throughout the area, but on Sunday a different kind of parade was held.
In the Hill District “Promote The Vote” was a parade aimed at getting out the vote for the upcoming June 2 primary in Pennsylvania.
The focus was on the black community and stressing that Pennsylvania now has no-excuse vote-by-mail.
“So we’re encouraging people to get it in,” said Rick Adams of the Western Pennsylvania Black Political Assembly. “It’s a two-step process. You got to mail in and ask for the ballot and that has to be in by May 26, 8:00 p.m. no postmark now. You got to have it in the office.”
Tomorrow is the deadline to register for the election and registration can be found online at this link.
You must log in to post a comment.