ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) — Sheldon Jeter, a key figure in the murder case of Rachael DelTondo, is accused by State Police of killing a man in Aliquippa.
The victim, Tyric Pugh, was found dead on May 15 around 11:41 p.m. on Kiehl Street. The City of Aliquippa Police said it determined that Pugh suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
Beaver County State Police are currently investigating the homicide case. The agency said as a result of its investigation, it is accusing Sheldon Jeter of allegedly killing Pugh as of May 16.
Jeter made national headlines a few years ago. He was the ex-boyfriend of Rachael DelTondo and was considered a suspect in the case, but no official charges were levelled against him.
Sources have told KDKA that Pugh’s murder case is completely unrelated to the case of Rachael DelTondo.
