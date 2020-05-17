



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers have a lot to look forward to in 2020 with the return of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and an improving defense but they also will play one of the easiest schedules in the league based off of the final standings from 2019.

2020 Strength of Schedule. Where does your team fall? pic.twitter.com/p4eInpvH4m — NFL (@NFL) May 17, 2020

The Steelers 2020 schedule ranks as the second easiest in the NFL (.457) as they only play 5 teams that reached the NFL playoffs in 2019. Their crossover opponents in 2020 are from the AFC South and NFC East which both had relatively disappointing campaigns in 2019 outside of Tennessee reaching the AFC Championship Game.

The only team with an easier schedule in 2020 is fellow AFC North rival, the Baltimore Ravens (.438). The entire AFC North division ranks near the bottom for strength of schedule in 2020 which could lead to much improved records across the division next season. Pair that with each team in the division significantly improving their rosters in the offseason; we could be in for an interesting race to crown a division champion.

As of now, the NFL plans on playing the 2020 season as originally scheduled but no one truly knows what the future holds in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hopefully, Steelers Nation will be allowed in the stadium to watch games this fall as they cheer on the Black & Gold in their pursuit of a return to the playoffs.