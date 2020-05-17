



VALENCIA, Pa. (KDKA) — A car crashed into a CoGo’s gas station in Valencia early Sunday morning and the coroner was called to the scene.

Dispatch officials tell KDKA that the car did not hit any of the gas pumps, but went into the building at the corner of Denny Road and Route 8 in Valencia.

Witnesses at the scene tell Police and KDKA that the car was seen driving across Dwellington Road, went airborne, and landed in the parking lot before crashing into the building.

The store was not open at the time and no one was inside.

Middlesex Township Police say that the vehicle hitting the back of the store is what helped it come to a stop.

According to dispatch, the incident happened just after 1:00 a.m. and police were on the scene in about a minute.

Police say that three females were inside the car, and two of them were trapped after the crash. One of the females was 37 years old and the other were 40 years old.

The driver and one of the passengers were taken to Pittsburgh hospitals, while the other passenger was killed in the crash.

Police say that charges could be pending and that alcohol could have been a factor in the crash.

The coroner was notified and called to the scene.

The identity of the victim or the conditions of those hospitalized have not been given.

