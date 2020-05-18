FREEDOM, Pa. (KDKA) – Giant Eagle says four employees at a manufacturing and distribution facility in Beaver County have tested positive for coronavirus.

The company says it learned on May 8 that the four workers at the Freedom facility on Lovi Road tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, Giant Eagle says it has reason to believe at least three of the employees have relationships outside of work, “creating the potential that the facility itself was not the primary location of transmission of the virus.”

“Giant Eagle has undertaken numerous safety and sanitization practices at its Freedom facility since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement goes on to say.

“These efforts include employing Team Members whose sole responsibility is to sanitize various areas of the facility, requiring all Team Members to wear masks or other face coverings, making gloves available to all interested Team Members, revising work schedules to allow for necessary social distancing and installing protective screens separating Team Members in the manufacturing area.”

According to Giant Eagle, the CDC doesn’t believe there’s evidence to show that COVID-19 can be transmitted with food or food packaging.

The 400 employees who work at the Freedom facility have had their temperatures taken since the first confirmed positive test on May 8.