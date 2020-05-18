Comments
LEETSDALE, Pa. (KDKA) — Police and other emergency crews have converged in the area of the Ambridge Sewage Treatment Plant and the Leetsdale Boat Ramp at the Ohio River this afternoon.
Emergency officials are investigating reports that a child playing near the river near Route 65 may have fallen in.
The initial report came in around 2:45 p.m.
According to Beaver County emergency officials, the 11-year-old boy is about four-and-a-half feet tall and has a light complexion. He was wearing a Mickey Mouse t-shirt and green shorts.
So far, there are no signs of him.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.