BLAWNOX, Pa. (KDKA) – A Boil Water Advisory is in place after a water main break in Blawnox.
The Blawnox Volunteer Fire Company says a Boil Water Advisory has been issued after a water main break at the corner of Cable Avenue and Maple Way caused a loss of pressure Sunday.
Firefighters say the Public Works department and Fox Chapel Water Authority are working to fix the issue.
There will be water buffaloes at 376 Freeport Road. Residents are asked to bring their own containers.
The Boil Water Advisory cannot be lifted until two positive water quality test are done.
