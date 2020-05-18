PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Parking meter enforcement will restart Wednesday in downtown Pittsburgh.
The city says since parking meter enforcement was suspended when Pittsburgh was shutdown in mid-March, many vehicles stayed in parking spots the entire day, leading restaurants to complain that takeout customers couldn’t find spots.
The Pittsburgh Parking Authority says the first half-hour of parking will be free as a way to help customers support restaurants by getting take-out. To get the first 30 minutes free, parkers still have to put their plate information into kiosks or the app.
Enforcement officers began to issue warnings today.
Parking meter and residential permit parking enforcement will still be suspended in other city neighborhoods and business districts.
The announcement comes as Pittsburgh moves into its first full week in the “yellow” phase. Over the weekend, Pittsburgh Police announced they will reinforce restrictions about motorists who park illegally starting today.
