



MIDDLESEX TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Middlesex Township Police say a second person has died as the result of a weekend crash that sent a vehicle careening into a CoGo’s mini-mart.

According to police, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office pronounced 36-year-old Patricia Collins dead due to the injuries she sustained in the Sunday morning crash.

A 39-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the vehicle, also died.

A third woman was taken to the hospital for injuries.

Investigators say it happened just after 1 a.m. Sunday morning when a car with three women came crashing into the building near the intersection of Denny Road and Route 8.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was going almost triple the speed limit and almost brought down a building.

Middlesex Township Police say the car came down Dwellington Road, across Route 8, kept going and crashed into a CoGo’s, almost to the back wall inside.

“It was a high rate of speed,” said Middlesex Township Police Officer Conrad Pfeifer. “The high rate of speed is estimated to be at 60 miles per hour, the speed limit on Dwellington is 20.”

The store was not open at the time and no one was inside.

Police say they believe alcohol may have been a factor.