PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If NFL games are played this season without fans due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Pittsburgh Steelers could lose more than $100 million in stadium revenue.
According to Forbes, the Steelers made $156 million in stadium revenue during the 2018 season. Forbes says stadium revenue is the sum of tickets, concessions, sponsors, parking and team stores.
The Steelers made $439 million in total revenue in 2018, and the team may now lose more than one-third of its revenue if no fans are in the stands for the 2020 season.
The Ravens, Browns and Bengals made $153 million, $113 million and $99 million, respectively, from stadium revenue in the 2018 campaign.
Some Steelers season ticket holders would like to skip this season due to concerns about the coronavirus.
But due to coronavirus restrictions, large gatherings are not permitted until Pennsylvania reaches the “green” phase.
