



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Most of today will be dry with only a small rain chance.

If we see any rain across the region, places to the west, including Lawrence County will have the best chance for seeing it.

High temperatures today will be in the mid-to-low 70’s.

It will be a couple of degrees cooler than yesterday’s high of 81 degrees.

For the next couple of days we will maintain a low rain chance with an upper low churning over both Ohio and Indiana.

That’s where most of the rain will be falling over the next 60 hours

Of note for those perhaps traveling to the Outer Banks, Tropical Storm Arthur is now churning out in the Atlantic with sustained winds of 45mph.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.