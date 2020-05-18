



ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) — Sheldon Jeter is in the Beaver County Jail this morning.

He faces criminal homicide charges after Pennsylvania State police say he killed a man in Aliquippa on Friday.

Over the weekend, investigators were at the 22-year-old’s house, gathering information to find out what led to the deadly shooting.

According to police, it was just before midnight on Friday when Tyric Pugh was found dead on Kiehl Street.

He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

According to the criminal complaint, Jeter told State Police that he was with Pugh earlier in the evening.

State Police say surveillance footage shows Jeter went to get ice cream with Pugh and two other friends and that his vehicle was seen leaving Kiehl Street Street soon after Pugh was shot.

Jeter’s name is not unfamiliar with police.

He made national headlines back in 2018.

He was the ex-boyfriend of Rachael DelTondo and was considered to be a person of interest in her murder, but he was not officially charged with anything.

Sources tell KDKA, that what happened on Friday, which is now a homicide case, is unrelated to the DelTondo case.

Jeter’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 1.