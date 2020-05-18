PITTSBURGH (KDKA0) — Former Pirate Starling Marte announced on Instagram that his wife died of a heart attack.
Marte shared the heartbreaking news on Monday.
“Today I go through the great pain of making public the unfortunate death of my wife Noelia, due to a heart attack. It is a moment of indescribable pain. On behalf of my family, I am grateful for the expressions of esteem and solidarity in this difficult time,” the Instagram post reads.
View this post on Instagram
Hoy paso por el gran dolor de hacer de conocimiento público el lamentable fallecimiento de mi esposa Noelia, a causa de un paro cardíaco. Es un momento de dolor indescriptible. En nombre de mi familia, agradezco las muestras de aprecio y solidaridad en esta situación tan difícil. • Today I go through the great pain of making public the unfortunate death of my wife Noelia, due to a heart attack. It is a moment of indescribable pain. On behalf of my family, I am grateful for the expressions of esteem and solidarity in this difficult time. • Ay, mi gorda, Dios mío! ¿Por qué te fuiste?! Te me fuiste! Dios! Tú que eras tan buena! Me dejaste solo mi amor 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 ay que dolor que voy hacer
MLB Network’s Jon Heyman is reporting that Noelia broke her ankle and was in the hospital, awaiting surgery, when she died.
Starling Marte’s wife died unexpectedly today. She broke her ankle and was in the hospital and said to be awaiting surgery when she passed. Best wishes to Starling, who just announced the death.
— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) May 19, 2020
The Pirates offered their condolences to Marte.
“The entire Pirates family extend our deepest condolences to Starling Marte and family during this terrible time. Our hearts are truly saddened by this news,” the team posted on Twitter.
The entire Pirates family extend our deepest condolences to Starling Marte and family during this terrible time.
Our hearts are truly saddened by this news. https://t.co/0JJd8kBEoe
— Pirates (@Pirates) May 19, 2020
The Pirates traded Starling Marte to the Arizona Diamondbacks in January.
You must log in to post a comment.