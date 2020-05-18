BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Total Cases Statewide Rises To Over 63,000 And More Than 4,500 Deaths
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is once again throwing a football to his teammates.
The Steelers posted a video on Instagram of Roelisberger saying he wasn’t going to cut his hair, or shave his beard until he could throw a football to his teammates again.

“I’m not gonna shave, or cut my hair, until I can throw a football again,” the QB says. “Throw it to my teammates, like a legit NFL pass.”

Big Ben is then seen throwing passes to Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster,

To which JuJu says, “he’s back.”

Roethlisberger was given permission by his surgeon to begin throwing a football on February 21 and the video of him throwing in a gym went viral on social media.

Steelers GM Kevin Colbert said Roethlisberger, who missed most of 2019 with a major elbow injury that required surgery and months of recovery time, could very well be better off for it in 2020.

