PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is once again throwing a football to his teammates.
The Steelers posted a video on Instagram of Roelisberger saying he wasn’t going to cut his hair, or shave his beard until he could throw a football to his teammates again.
“I’m not gonna shave, or cut my hair, until I can throw a football again,” the QB says. “Throw it to my teammates, like a legit NFL pass.”
Big Ben is then seen throwing passes to Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster,
To which JuJu says, “he’s back.”
Roethlisberger was given permission by his surgeon to begin throwing a football on February 21 and the video of him throwing in a gym went viral on social media.
Steelers GM Kevin Colbert said Roethlisberger, who missed most of 2019 with a major elbow injury that required surgery and months of recovery time, could very well be better off for it in 2020.
