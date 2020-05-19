



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 17 new cases of Coronavirus on Tuesday, and one additional death.

The number of cases county-wide now totals 1,658 since March 14. This includes 1,569 confirmed cases and 89 probable cases.

Officials report that 304 patients have been or are presently hospitalized among all cases, with 10 additional hospitalizations since Monday’s report. Of the hospitalized patients, 121 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 67 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The death toll stands at 144, with 133 confirmed deaths and 11 that are probable. A probable death is when a person had not had a positive test for COVID-19.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, 408 residents and 113 staff members at 37 long-term care facilities in Allegheny County have tested positive for COVID-19. There have been 112 deaths at those facilities.

The Health Department says 54% of all Coronavirus patients are female, and 46% of them are male.

The highest number of cases remains in the 25-49 age bracket with 33%. The 65 and older age group has the second highest number of cases at 31% and the 50-64 age group is third at 28%.

Here is the county’s age breakdown:

00-04 – 6 (less than 1%)

05-12 – 6 (less than 1%)

13-18 – 17 (1%)

19-24 – 107 (7%)

25-49 – 548 (33%)

50-64 – 458 (28%)

65 + — 516 (31%)

Health officials say 25,048 tests have been administered across the county.

As of Friday, Allegheny County moved into the “Yellow Phase” of reopening.

