LEETSDALE, Pa. (KDKA) — Search efforts will continue Tuesday morning as officials hope to locate a 10-year-old boy who fell into the Ohio River in Beaver County.

On Monday, emergency crews were in the area of the Ambridge Sewage Treatment Plant and the Leetsdale Boat Ramp at the Ohio River.

“Family did not know they were down here. They were supposed to be out riding bikes,” Lieutenant Brian Jameson of the Ambridge Police Department said.

The 10-year-old boy is believed to have slipped in the water near Route 65. He was with a group of kids ages 8-13.

First responders say one brother tried to grab the other after the child lost his shoe and couldn’t get it back.

“He hit the drop off and slid down in. His brother went out into the water and was able to grab a hold of him. They tried to pull him back in, and his grip slipped and he never resurfaced after that,” said Lieutenant Jameson.

According to Beaver County emergency officials, the 10-year-old boy is about four-and-a-half feet tall and has a light complexion. He was wearing a Mickey Mouse t-shirt and green shorts.

For hours on Monday, rescue crews and dive teams searched by air water and ground to find him.

Three dive teams and six fire departments, along with the state police helicopter conducting low flyovers, were also on the scene.

“They weren’t able to pick up anything. So we’re pretty much relying on the divers to come up with something,” said Chief Rob Gottschalk of the Ambridge Fire Department.

So far, there are no signs of the 10-year-old boy.

The initial report came in around 2:45 p.m.

“If you’re going to be going down here close to the river, go down with an adult,” Chief Gottschalk said.

