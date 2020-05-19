BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Total Cases Statewide Rises To Over 63,000 And More Than 4,500 Deaths
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Annie Glenn, the widow of astronaut and U.S. Sen. John Glenn and a communication disorders advocate, has died. She was 100.

Hank Wilson, a spokesman for the Glenn College of Public Affairs at The Ohio State University, says Glenn died Tuesday of COVID-19 complications at a nursing home near St. Paul, Minnesota.

After her husband became the first American to orbit Earth in 1962, Glenn shied away from the media spotlight because of a severe stutter.

An intensive program helped her to control her speech and do public speaking. She served on the advisory boards of numerous child abuse and speech and hearing organizations.

