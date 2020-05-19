



GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — In less than two weeks, in-person Mass will start back up for 78 churches in the Catholic Diocese of Greensburg.

If you plan to attend, expect a list of changes.

Officials with the Diocese of Greensburg told KDKA that daily mass will begin June 1, but everyone must wear a mask to enter the church.

Once inside, parishioners will need to remain 6 feet apart, there will be no handshakes and holy water will be drained.

In addition, pastors are asked to keep services short by limiting music. There will also be an option to add additional Mass times.

There is no specific occupancy limit yet, but officials tell KDKA churches will likely not allow more than 25 percent inside.

“We will continue to stream our Masses and the obligation to attend is still lifted right now,” said monsignor Larry Kulick.

Kulick said there are options for outdoor venues or parking lot masses so people will still be able to receive communion.

The Diocese of Greensburg is recommending each church add a minister of hospitality to help facilitate the changes.

“The job will be communicating to them as they come to Mass, assisting them in their seats to ensure proper social distancing, making sure they have their masks on. Also, communicating if we were to get large crowds, how we are going to handle that in an overflow matter,” Kulick said.

The Diocese of Greensburg asks anyone who is part of the vulnerable population or is feeling sick to stay home and not come to the churches.

Last week, the Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese also announced it plans to resume daily Mass on June 1.