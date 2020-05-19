



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A rare sight was captured on a Pennsylvania wildlife camera, a newborn fawn taking its first steps.

The white-tail deer was born just moments before stepping in front of a wildlife camera streaming on KDKA.com.

The fawn was born near one of the trail cameras in Murrysville, Pennsylvania.

The camera is owned and operated by PixCams.

WATCH: Pennsylvania Wildlife Cameras Streaming Live

As you can see in the video, the fawn was born just feet from the camera, the mother deer is seen cleaning the fawn.

You can hear the grunting, and whining by mother and fawn.

The baby gets especially agitated when mom decides to take a stroll into the woods, leaving it behind.

The video was taken on May 15, about 6:30 p.m.

“Although we cannot confirm these were the fawns first steps the actions of the fawn would suggest it was recently born. It was not stable walking. This is consistent with a newborn. Also the mom was licking it as if it was still removing afterbirth,” Bill Powers with PixCams tells KDKA.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission says at birth, an average fawn is about 7.5 pounds, the weight of a small housecat. At one month, about 23 pounds. A fawn’s white-spotted chestnut coat looks like dapples of sunlight hitting the ground, serving as an excellent camouflage when the animal is lying down.

PixCams controls several wildlife cameras, including the Hays bald eagle camera.