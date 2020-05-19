



HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Gov. Tom Wolf is weighing in on the debate surrounding Ben Roethlisberger’s visit to a barbershop in Sewickley to have some cleanup done on his facial hair.

The Steelers’ quarterback got his beard trimmed at Norman’s Cut ‘N Edge Barbershop.

That was after Roethlisberger threw the ball to several teammates, as part of his recovery from last year’s elbow injury that ended his season early.

Roethlisberger announced the trim on his Instagram account.

The problem is — hair salons are not supposed to be open during the state’s “Yellow Phase” plan for reopening safely amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Anybody who puts himself or herself into harm’s way is something we ought to try to avoid,” Gov. Wolf said. “I personally don’t think any Pennsylvanian ought to take that chance, I don’t want to take that chance myself.”

Roethlisberger let his hair and beard grow after suffering the injury during the team’s second game.

He vowed he would not get them cut, until he was able to throw a football again.