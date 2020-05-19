BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Total Cases Statewide Rises To Over 63,000 And More Than 4,500 Deaths
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — At least six people have died from Coronavirus at the Grace Manor assisted living facility in the North Hills.

KDKA reported the first death last week.

Since then, five more families have reached out to KDKA, telling us that they had loved ones at the facility who have died.

Grace Manor says that the facility has just eight confirmed cases of COVID-19, and that the residents who died at the hospital weren’t classified as ‘in-facility deaths.’

