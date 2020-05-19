PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A New Mexico man was arrested on Monday at Pittsburgh International Airport on charges stemming from a deadly fight at Hotel Monaco in December 2019.

Jared Skillman, 30, of Santa Fe, NM, was arrested Monday at Pittsburgh International Airport.

Police say that he was taken into custody by the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Fugitive Task Force.

On December 14, 2019, a fight took place inside the Kimpton Hotel Monaco in downtown Pittsburgh.

A male victim was critically injured during the fight and was pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital where he

No arrests were made at the time of the incident, but Pittsburgh Police continued to investigate.

Police say that Skillman was taken into custody without incident.

He was transported to Allegheny County Jail and faces a charge of Involuntary Manslaughter.