PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 51 year old man is behind bars and being charged in a deadly stabbing that took place in McKeesport.
Police say that Jeffrey Leisten killed Gordon Danielson inside his apartment over the weekend.
Leisten turned himself into police and admitted to stabbing Danielson.
According to the police report, Leisten said that the two lived in the same building, and that voices in his head told him to stab Danielson.
