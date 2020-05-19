BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Total Cases Statewide Rises To Over 63,000 And More Than 4,500 Deaths
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster are searching Damion Consylman, a missing and endangered 6-year old boy.

Police say that Consylman is 4’0″ tall, weighing 52 pounds, with blonde hair, blue eyes, and wears glasses.

(Courtesy: PA State Police)

He was last seen wearing a white polo shirt with blue jeans and black sneakers.

He was last seen with 28-year old Mike Consylman in a 2003 silver/gray BMW 325, with Pa. plates listed LGG-6631.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 if Consylman is seen.

