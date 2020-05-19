PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Air National Guard saluted workers on the frontlines fighting the Coronavirus with a flyover Tuesday afternoon.
It started around 12:20 p.m. at Forbes Hospital in Monroeville.
Hospital workers gathered outside on the facility’s helipad to watch the show of appreciation.
Local EMS crews were also planning to circle the hospital in their emergency trucks as an added show of support.
After the National Guard planes flew over Monroeville, they headed towards the city.
They flew over hospitals in Oakland, Green Tree, Upper St. Clair, Lawrenceville and finally over UPMC Shadyside.
The whole thing lasted about 10 minutes, wrapping up at about 12:30 p.m.
