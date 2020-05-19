HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Many older homeowners, renters and people with disabilities will receive early rebates through Pennsylvania’s “Property Tax, Rent Rebate Program.”

Gov. Tom Wolf and state Treasurer Joe Torsella made that announcement Tuesday during a news conference.

The rebates are typically issued starting July 1, but distribution will now start this week to approved applicants.

Torsella says is another way the state is trying to provide financial relief to those who need it most, during the Coronavirus pandemic.

“We hear you, we understand what you are going through, we’re doing everything in our power to help, and we understand that your government works for you,” Torsella said.

Gov. Wolf said, “This commonsense solution gives thousands of our older and vulnerable residents their rebates early when they need it. I thank members of the General Assembly and Treasurer Torsella for working quickly on this issue so that we can provide this needed financial support. We also want everyone who is eligible for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program to know that the application deadline for the program has been extended so that everyone has the time they need to take advantage of the program. The deadline to submit applications is now Dec. 31, 2020.”

Rebates will be processed and distributed on a first-in-first-out basis, so some claimants will receive their rebates earlier than others.

If you need to submit an application, visit this link to the state’s website.