



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has released statistics on the number of coronavirus cases in the state’s long-term care facilities.

By far the worst outbreak is in Brighton Rehab and Wellness Center in Beaver County where the state reports 358 coronavirus cases in residents. There are 76 people who have died there. The facility with the second highest case count is Northampton County Home Gracedale with 205 cases.

The three other long-term care facilities hit hardest in our region are in Allegheny County: Kane Glen Hazel, St. Barnabas and Caring Heights Community Care and Rehab Center. Nearly 80 percent of the county’s total COVID-19 deaths have occurred in long-term care facilities.

At Glen Hazel, there have been 104 cases in residents and 21 deaths.

The state reports at St. Barnabas, half of residents who have been infected have died. There have been 62 cases and 31 deaths.

Meanwhile, there are 65 cases in residents at Caring Heights Community Care and Rehab Center and 28 deaths.

“Long-term care facility residents are among the most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, and we want their families to have the latest information on what is going on in the facilities in which their loved ones reside,” Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Levine said in a press release.

“COVID-19 is a particularly challenging situation for these settings as they care for residents with serious medical conditions. We will continue to work to ensure the safety and wellbeing of residents through education, resources and testing.”

The state health department numbers show there are 13,813 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 2,191 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 16,003.

Out of the total deaths across Pennsylvania, state officials say 3,145 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

One way the Wolf administration says it will protect nursing home residents is by testing all patients and staff in long-term care facilities.

You can find a spreadsheet on the health department’s website here.