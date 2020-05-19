Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating after two adults walked into a local hospital with stab wounds.
Police say that two adults showed up at a local hospita just before 1:30 a.m., each having stab wounds.
A male victim arrived in serious condition while a female victim arrived in stable condition.
Officers investigated a possible crime scene in the 700 block of Junilla Street.
Police say there are no arrests at this time and that the investigation continues.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
You must log in to post a comment.