



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Steelers RB James Conner was a guest on “The Adam Schefter Podcast” on Tuesday. He had a lot to say about his life in quarantine, the future of the NFL in these uncertain times and what it would be like to play somewhere other than Pittsburgh.

Conner has been staying active through the COVID-19 pandemic, doing his best to stay in shape for when the NFL season does begin.

Schefter asked him about working out with Ben Roethlisberger and Conner said, “He’s looking good throwing the ball. I think we’ve really grown as teammates and friends.”

Conner has no doubts that Roethlisberger will be ready for the start of the season, whenever that is.

Conner isn’t concerned about playing football with his preexisting condition after he was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma five years ago: “I feel like I’m so far removed from that. I’ve been playing football. I’m not worried.”

Conner is entering the final year of his rookie contract and he is set to become a free agent after the 2020 season. He has never played competitive football outside of Western Pennsylvania and Schefter asked him what it would be like to play somewhere other than Pittsburgh.

“It would be hard to put another helmet on,” said Conner. “I’m Pittsburgh through and through.”

Conner’s new book, “Fear Is a Choice: Tackling Life’s Challenges,” is set to hit bookshelves next month and he discussed why he decided to write the book at this point in his life.

“To hear so many people say that I’ve been an inspiration for them it was time for me to get everything down and spread these words,” he said. “I just felt really strongly about my mindset and how I got through everything and the help I received along the way.”

The entire interview can be found at the ESPN Podcenter on Tuesday’s episode of “The Adam Schefter Podcast.”