



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A pesky upper low continues to churn over Indiana this morning.

This is causing widespread rain for parts of Ohio, where they have several flood warnings posted with big rain totals over the past 48 hours.

The rain has filtered into Western Pennsylvania in the overnight hours but won’t stick around for the entire day.

The best chance for rain today will happen early this morning with the afternoon looking dry.

Winds will be gusty this afternoon with gusts topping 30mph.

Yesterday’s high temperature hit 80 degrees.

This is well over what was forecast in the morning hours and leading up to the day.

The main issue was no rain along with sunny skies for a big portion of the day.

Today we likely won’t be as lucky again with highs likely just shy of 70 degrees.

It should be cloudy with wind gusts topping 30mph at times this afternoon.

