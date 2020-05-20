Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A food distribution scheduled for later this week will be for both people and pups.
It is a combined effort by 412 Food Rescue and the Pittsburgh Aviation Animal Rescue Team.
Both organizations will be at McKeesport Senior High School on Friday, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
There will be boxes of produce and dairy products, as well as 40 pounds of dog food, for people and their pups to drive up and receive.
For more information on the event, visit PAART’s website here and 412 Food Rescue’s site here.
