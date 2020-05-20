



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 29 new cases of Coronavirus on Wednesday, and no additional deaths.

The number of cases county-wide now totals 1,687 since March 14. This includes 1,594 confirmed cases and 93 probable cases.

Officials report that 310 patients have been or are presently hospitalized among all cases, with 6 additional hospitalizations since Tuesday’s report.

The death toll stands at 144, with 133 confirmed deaths and 11 that are probable. A probable death is when a person had not had a positive test for COVID-19.

Health officials say 25,048 tests have been administered across the county.

As of Friday, Allegheny County moved into the “Yellow Phase” of reopening.

