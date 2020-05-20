PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – In the era of isolation, coronavirus, and staying at home, pet adoptions and fostering have skyrocketed.
One organization is giving back to help people find new furry friends.
Jon of Pittsburgh Good Deeds has sponsored 31 adoptions from Animal Friends.
“Thank you to our amazing friend Jon, from Pittsburgh Good Deeds and his incredible generosity for sponsoring a few (31 to be exact!) of our adoptable animals,” Animal Friends posted to Facebook. “Because of Jon’s wonderful gift, the requested adoption donation for 31 of our cats, dogs, and rabbits has been underwritten, so they’re truly priceless!”
Jon and Pittsburgh Good Deeds’ donation will cover the cost of adoptions and the only thing those wanting to adopt will have to do is apply.
To see the animals currently up for adoption, head to Animal Friends’ website.
You must log in to post a comment.