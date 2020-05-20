Comments
BUTLER (KDKA) – The Big Butler Fair has taken place every year since the Civil War but 2020 will be different.
According to a report from the Butler Eagle, the fair’s board of directors announced late on Tuesday night that it was canceled.
“Due to the COVID-19 social gathering restrictions imposed by the state of Pennsylvania, the Board of Directors of the Big Butler Fair announce with heavy hearts the cancellation of the 165th Big Butler Fair,” fair board secretary Harold Dunn said in a statement. “Not since the Civil War has the fair been canceled.”
There were reports the fair was going to go on as planned from July 3 through July 11 but that now is not the case.
