



BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) — Police say a body has been recovered near the scene where a 10-year-old boy fell into the Ohio River near Ambridge.

Officials say the body has not been identified, but the coroner is on the scene.

On Wednesday, police out in Philadelphia brought in special equipment to aid in the search and recovery mission.

Crews were first called to the scene Monday between the Ambridge Sewage Treatment Plant and the Leetsdale Boat Ramp at the Ohio River.

The boy was biking when he slipped and fell in.

Crews searched the river on Tuesday but the currents were rough and divers were exhausted.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.