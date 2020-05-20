



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When Gov. Tom Wolf ordered non-essential businesses to close, the National Council of Jewish Women had to lock the doors at their thrift shop, Thriftique, which is located in Lawrenceville.

The store is a main revenue source for NCJW and its programs to help improve the lives of women, children and families.

“So to be without that since mid-March has been difficult,” says Teddi Horvitz, president of the National Council of Jewish Women, Pittsburgh Section.

With Allegheny County now in the “yellow phase” of re-opening, Thriftique is getting ready to open and NCJW is starting to take donations again for the store.

“We are looking for clothing, specifically, men’s and women’s clothing,” says Horvitz.

The organization is offering “contactless” drop-offs of donations at its main headquarters at 1620 Murray Ave. in Squirrel Hill.

“We ask that [people] bring clean clothes in dark plastic garbage bags. They can put the donations on the truck themselves, or they can have somebody help them take them out of the trunk. They can grab a receipt themselves,” says Horvitz.

The clothes will sit in a storage pod for at least three days before NCJW staffers will begin to process them and put them out on display at Thriftique. Donations this week will only be accepted at the NCJW Headquarters during drop-off hours. Any items left outside the store in Lawrenceville or outside a locked door will need to be thrown out.

For more information on when Thriftique will re-open and donation drop-off locations, go to www.ncjwthriftique.com.

Donation schedule (this week):

Wednesday, May 20, 12pm-6pm

Thursday, May 21, 9am-4pm

Friday, May 22, 9am-2pm

Location: NCJW Headquarters, 1620 Murray Avenue, Squirrel Hill