PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Students and parents at Greenfield Elementary School got the cutest surprise on Wednesday.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Police Zone 4/Twitter)

The Pittsburgh Police’s comfort dog, Zane, greeted everyone during a workbook pickup.

“Zane was so excited to see everyone again!” the police said on Twitter.

Zane, a golden retriever, is the Pittsburgh Police’s first comfort dog.

“Zane” whose name means in Hebrew “gift” and “prayed for” fits right in at Zone Four, where he has helped officers coping with the trauma from responding to the Tree of Life tragedy.

