



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is taking a page out of Starbucks’ recipe book this week with their Blueberry Sour Cream Scones!

Blueberry Sour Cream Scones

Ingredients:

2 cups all purpose flour

1/4 cup light brown sugar (packed)

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

5 tablespoons chilled unsalted butter – cut into 1/2-inch pieces

2/3 cup sour cream

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup fresh blueberries

1 large egg – beaten to blend for glaze

Additional brown sugar – for glazing

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. In the bowl of a food processor fit with a steel blade, process the first 5 ingredients just to blend. Add in the unsalted butter and process until a coarse meal forms. Add in the sour cream and vanilla and process until a dough forms. Remove the mixture from the bowl and turn out onto a lightly floured surface. Cut the dough in half and shape each half into a ball. Gently turn in one half of the blueberries into each ball and press down into a round and gently pat each round into a circle about one half inch in thickness. You will have to press the blueberries into the round to ensure that they adhere to the dough. Cut each circle into eight wedges.

Transfer the wedges onto a parchment lined baking sheet. Brush them with the beaten egg and sprinkle a little of the brown sugar on each scone. Bake about 12 minutes or until golden. Serve warm with blueberry jam and butter, if desired.

Makes: 16 scones