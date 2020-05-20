



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Wind Advisory is in place for the Laurel Highlands and the Ridges through 8:00 a.m.

Wind gusts in that region could reach or top 40 miles per hour.

Some areas are waking up to temperatures much cooler than yesterday with some areas seeing temperatures in the 40s.

High temperatures today are expected to only reach the low 6-s and there is some light rain on the radar for places mainly south of I-70.

The best chance for rain will be in the morning while the afternoon looks dry.

Looking ahead through the rest of the week, there is a lot of uncertainty dealing with the upper low and out rain chances.

It appears the best chance for rain will come on Friday and these rain chances will be to the south.

For those along and north of I-80, it will be mainly dry through Friday.

Today is looking like the coldest day of the week and temperatures will slightly go up from here.

Thursday will be in the mid-60s and upper-60s are expected on Friday.

The weekend temperatures will be in the 70s.

