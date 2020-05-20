Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – One of the more anticipated tours of 2020 is now among those that have postponed their dates.
Fall Out Boy announced on Instagram that their “Hella Mega Tour” featuring Green Day and Weezer would be postponed.
“Hopefully this doesn’t come as a surprise but as much as we were all looking forward to seeing you all this summer, everyone’s safety is our highest priority so we’ve officially made the call to reschedule all North American dates of the Hella Mega tour until next year.”
The tour was scheduled to stop in Pittsburgh at PNC Park on August 15.
The band says that they will be rescheduling the tour for summer 2021 with the same venues so tickets will remain valid.
