



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The coronavirus has created an even greater need for food in our communities.

One man and his bicycle are ready to make a difference one mile at a time.

Pat Bruener will bike 60 miles per day for the next week to raise money to feed the hungry.

“Mostly I’ll be taking the trails out past McKeesport. That’s a great way to pace myself and get a lot of miles in. But I certainly have a few days planned when I’m going to do more city rides,” Bruener said.

Bruener is an artist, photographer and clothing designer who owns Bankrupt Bodega.

He says since opening his business two years ago, some proceeds have always gone to 412 Food Rescue.

But with his business closed due to the pandemic and lots of time on his hands and his love for biking, he decided to give more by cycling 412 miles for 412 Food Rescue.

David Neimanis, who works for the organization, says 412 Food Rescue is a nonprofit dedicated to ending hunger.

“We take food that would otherwise go wasted and … bring it to people that are experiencing food insecurity,” Neimanis said. “Forty percent of food that is produced goes to waste.”

Bruener says when the announcement was made about the fundraiser, he was surprised by the quick response.

“We announced it on Monday afternoon. Within 24 hours, we had raised $2,000, which was our original goal,” Bruener said.

Now the goal is $4,000.

The 27-year-old begins his ride on Friday and will end next Thursday.

Neimanis says 412 Food Rescue has rescued more than 8 million pounds of food since it was founded five years ago.

“We work with all of the housing sites in western Pennsylvania. So Allegheny County Housing Authority and the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh, homeless shelters”.

If you would like to donate to Bruener’s cause, click here.

