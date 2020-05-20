PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Schools around the world are being forced to change their graduation plans due to the Coronavirus pandemic, but not every tradition needs to go by the wayside.

At Oakland Catholic High School, every graduate traditionally receives her diploma and a dozen red roses at commencement.

They got the same thing today, hand delivered to their homes.

These gifts would’ve been given during a ceremony in front a thousand people or more, but not this year.

“It is tough. Knowing that I won’t get to walk down traditionally and wave to my family,” graduating senior Maria Chaer said.

“In the midst of disappointment and disruption, they recognized that we’re doing this to protect others and protect ourselves, and it’s the right thing to do,” said Oakland Catholic High School President Mary Claire Kasunic.

Oakland Catholic will hold its “virtual commencement” Wednesday evening.

When the pandemic is over, the graduates will get to weigh in on how they want to reunite and celebrate.