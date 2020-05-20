HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — The state Department of Agriculture is telling consumers to throw away any dairy products you have in your fridge or freezer from the Moo Echo Dairy in Somerset County.

The state Agriculture Department says Moo Echo’s products were not properly pasteurized.

The company sells milk, cheese and ice cream at stores in Somerset and Westmoreland counties.

The products include:

Milk – whole, 2% low fat, skim, chocolate and strawberry, sold in gallons, half-gallons, quarts and pints

Cheese, except aged cheddar, Swiss and Colby

Ice cream – half-gallons and pints

Ice cream sandwiches and ice cream cakes

They were sold at these stores:

3671 Glades Pike in Somerset; Dormina’s Kitchen Cupboard, 2535 Lincoln Highway in Stoystown, Somerset County; Davidsville Fuel, 763 S Main St, Davidsville, Somerset County; and at Lapp’s Family Market, 216 Kingston Street in Latrobe, Westmoreland County

So far, no illnesses have been reported.

If you have become sick after consuming any Moo Echo Dairy products, you should call your doctor.