PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pennsylvania’s highest court must now decide whether a woman shot eight years ago in the western Pennsylvania psychiatric clinic where she worked can sue a university and a physicians group over the assailant’s treatment.
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that the state Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday on dismissal of the lawsuit.
A graduate student diagnosed with schizophrenia killed one employee and wounded six others during the March 2012 rampage inside Western Psychiatric Institute and Clinic in Pittsburgh before he was killed.
The justices are to decide if doctors can be sued after taking steps to have a patient committed involuntarily but not completing the process.
