PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 27-year-old woman.

Jamillah Freeman Pryce was last seen Wednesday in Oakland.

Police say she is 5-foot-2 and 155 pounds. She has brown eyes and a black “twisted” style hair, police say.

She was last seen wearing a light red jacket, a peach-colored shirt, multi-colored leggings and black shoes while getting on a Port Authority bus in Oakland.

Call 911 or 412-323-7141 with any information.

