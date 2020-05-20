Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Yet another artist is postponing their tour that was scheduled to stop in Pittsburgh.
Wednesday morning, Reba McEntire announced her arena tour would be postponed until summer 2021.
“I can’t wait to see everybody when we know it’s safe to gather again,” said Reba. “We’ve worked so hard on this new show and I’ll be ready to go as soon as we get the green light!”
The tour was scheduled to stop at PPG Paints Arena in July, and is now scheduled for August 6, 2021.
Her tour will be honoring previously purchased tickets for the new dates and told fans that if they are unable to attend, they will be receiving an email on how to get a refund.
