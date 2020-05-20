



LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) – State police are searching a Westmoreland County home that belongs to the mother of a person of interest in the 2018 disappearance of Cassandra Gross.

State police investigators are at a Unity Township home Wednesday as part of the search for Gross. The property belongs to Thomas Stanko’s mother.

News Chopper 2 flew overhead. Police tell me that the township lended an excavator to dig & there's also a cadaver dog on site looking for any evidence linked to Cassandra Gross.

Cassandra Gross was missing for 18 months before she was declared legally dead. Stanko, her estranged boyfriend, is a person of interest in the case but has never been charged. Gross’ body has never been found.

Now police have brought in an excavator and a cadaver dog, KDKA’s Meghan Schiller reports. Investigators are trying to find any evidence linked to Gross’ disappearance.

Gross’ mother Kathe has not given up the search for her daughter. For the 17th time last fall, Kathe Gross was back a Unity Cemetery in Westmoreland County to search the wooded area near the cemetery and not far from Stanko’s family property.

“With my last breath, I’ll be doing this, that’s my daughter,” Kathe told KDKA.

