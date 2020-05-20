NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – A third person is facing robbery and homicide charges in the death of a man from Armstrong County.
Detectives say Santyna Bennett is now facing multiple charges, including robbery and criminal homicide, related to an investigation into the fatal shooting of Gregory Wynkoop from the Kittanning area last summer.
An autopsy found Wynkoop’s cause of death to be homicide from a gunshot wound.
The investigation led police to arrest and file charges against Allen Herring and Bailey Hines.
Now charges have been filed against Bennett, who investigators says was picked up earlier Tuesday on unrelated charges. Bennett was arraigned Wednesday and sent to the Westmoreland County Prison pending a preliminary hearing.
The investigation is still ongoing.
