



HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Recent polls indicate Gov. Tom Wolf’s response to the coronavirus pandemic is more popular than President Donald Trump’s response.

According to The Washington Post, 49 of 50 governors have higher approval ratings for their pandemic responses than Pres. Trump.

The data, from recent SurveyMonkey polls shared with The Post, shows Gov. Wolf has a 64 percent coronavirus approval rating. Thirty-one governors have a higher rating.

Pres. Trump has a 43 percent coronavirus approval rating.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has an 80 percent approval rating, and West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice sits at 74 percent.

The SurveyMonkey poll was based on interviews with 123,335 adults nationwide April 30-May 13, The Post said.

A Washington Post-Ipsos poll earlier this month showed 72 percent of adults in Pennsylvania approve of the governor’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

A Fox News poll last month found 69 percent of Pennsylvanians approve of his handling of the pandemic, and 74 percent said his stay-at-home order was either “about right” or “not restrictive enough.”

